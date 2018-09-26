A Hong Kong athlete accused her coach in court on Wednesday of molesting her while giving her a massage at his home eight years ago.

The 23-year-old woman, identified only as X in court, said she went to her coach’s home upon his suggestion and agreed to take off her jeans after he complained of having difficulty massaging her legs one Saturday afternoon between September 2009 and April 8, 2010.

“I completely let my guard down towards him,” she said of her 77-year-old coach while testifying behind a screen. “I didn’t think there was a problem, I didn’t think he would do anything to me.”

But X then recalled he suddenly suggested taking off her panties and immediately pulled them off to touch her private parts.

“He circled [his palm], his circled it repeatedly,” she continued. “I could not react, I was very scared.”

The alleged assault lasted for about a minute.

I could not react, I was very scared

X, alleged victim

Afterwards, X said, she was told to put on her trousers and was led downstairs to play with a neighbour’s dogs.

The alleged incident was never spoken of until X revealed it to a friend in 2015 and later told five others, including her family members and boyfriend, before she made a post about it on social media.

When asked why she had decided to go public, X replied that she had been inspired by another victim’s report.

“I felt surprised to learn somebody else had been through my experience of having someone I respected very much using the trust I placed in him to do something he shouldn’t have,” she said.

The retired coach, named only by his initials W.H. to protect his accuser’s identity, denied the incident took place.

“Do you plead guilty to indecent assault?” Principal Magistrate Ernest Lin Kam-hung asked.

“No,” the coach replied.

His defence counsel, Fu Chong-sang, pointed out there were discrepancies between X’s previous and current account of who took off her jeans and suggested she had lied about the alleged assault.

“I put it to you he never pulled off your panties,” Fu said.

“I disagree,” X replied.

Fu also noted X had never resisted or said anything to stop the alleged assault.

“You’ve learned sex education at school. There are TV advertisements. You could have said no,” the counsel pressed on.

“But there was no one at home,” X said. “No one would come to me even if I shouted for help.”

She also explained she was not sure what had happened.

“I just knew it was wrong,” she said.

Her testimony was cut short for an early lunch break after she was heard sniffing behind the screen.

She will continue on Wednesday afternoon.