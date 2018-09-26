Five Hongkongers were arrested in Manila amid the seizure of more than 720 million pesos (HK$104 million) worth of crystal meth, according to local authorities.

Anti-narcotics operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) raided a kitchen-style drug laboratory, which was regarded as one of the biggest of its kind, in a high-end condominium in Pasay City in Manila on Tuesday night, the agency said.

The operatives seized a total of 727 million pesos worth of the drug, also known as “Ice”, which they believed was intended for local use.

The agency said it arrested five Hongkongers, two of whom were chemists.

Local media reported the authorities arrested the suspects, aged 35 to 56, in separate operations in Parañaque and Manila on Tuesday and raided the drug lab in which at least 80kg of crystal meth, chemicals and equipment believed to be used in the manufacturing were seized.

Some other stashes of the drug were found in another two operations. The seizures weighed 107kg in total.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon told media that the laboratory could produce at least 40kg to 50kg of illegal drugs per week.

PDEA chief Aaron Aquino said the suspects were members of Hong Kong-based triad 14K international drug syndicate that operates in Hong Kong and mainland China.

He said it took his agency four months to conduct the operations in partnership from China and Hong Kong.