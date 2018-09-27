A taxi driver was arrested for drug trafficking after police intercepted his cab in a Hong Kong entertainment district and seized HK$250,000 (US$32,050) worth of illegal drugs in the vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police stopped the taxi on Bute Street near the junction with Nathan Road in Mong Kok at about 9pm.

“About 200 grams of suspected crack cocaine was seized from the vehicle along with HK$2,000,” police said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old driver, a local man, was arrested for drug trafficking, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.

Police said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$250,000.

Officers from Mong Kok district began investigating after recently receiving a tip-off, police said. Investigations were continuing, they added.

According to official statistics, local authorities confiscated 355kg of cocaine in the first six months of the year, nearly double the 180kg seized in the same period last year.