Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police hunt for truck driver after female cleaner dies in hit-and-run at border checkpoint

City’s sixth road fatality this month took place at Lok Ma Chau control point

PUBLISHED : Friday, 28 September, 2018, 1:32pm
UPDATED : Friday, 28 September, 2018, 1:32pm

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

A female cleaner was killed in a hit-and-run incident at one of Hong Kong’s border checkpoints on Friday, prompting a police manhunt for the truck driver involved.

The incident – the city’s sixth road fatality this month – happened at the mainland-bound vehicle holding area of the Lok Ma Chau control point soon after 7.30am.

“Initial information showed a female cleaning worker was hit by a medium goods vehicle, and it left the scene after the incident,” a police spokesman said.

The victim was certified dead by paramedics at the scene.

Boy, 12, hurt in hit-and-run accident

The spokesman did not say whether the vehicle had left Hong Kong for Shenzhen.

According to police figures, 97 people died in 78 traffic accidents across the city in the first eight months of this year, including the horrific Tai Po bus crash in February that saw 19 killed and more than 60 injured. In the whole of last year, 132 people died in 129 traffic accidents.

 

