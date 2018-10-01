Heavily armed police officers were scouring the busy Hong Kong shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday night in search of a man who snatched three watches worth HK$600,000 (US$76,000) from an Omega shop while brandishing what was thought to be a pistol.

The robber, aged in his 20s or 30s and wearing a suit, walked into the shop on the ground floor of The One shopping mall on Nathan Road at about 7.30pm.

The Cantonese speaker asked shopkeepers to show him three watches.

During that time he spoke to somebody on a mobile phone, asking his or her opinion on which watch to buy.

But 20 minutes later he suddenly pulled out what was thought to be a gun, according to closed-circuit television footage. He then immediately grabbed the three watches before quickly leaving.

Police said the suspect ran towards nearby Granville Road.

A large-scale manhunt was launched by heavily armed police officers in bulletproof vests, but the search had failed to locate the suspect as of late Sunday night.

The man was described as of thin build and dressed in a dark suit and brown shoes, and carrying a shoulder bag.

Yau Tsim district chief inspector Lam Yuen-ling said police had yet to determine whether the suspect had accomplices or was working with a syndicate.

In August last year a shop in the same mall lost 23 watches worth a total of HK$40,000 in a burglary by three men and a woman from Mongolia. The four were all arrested at a guest house in nearby Chungking Mansions six hours later. All the watches were recovered.