A safe carrying HK$1.6 million (US$204,000) worth of gold bars and diamonds has been stolen from an industrial unit in Hong Kong, along with 10 bottles of red wine.

The burglary came to light soon after 10.30am on Tuesday, when a 46-year-old man arrived for work at Kingley Industrial Building on Yip Kan Street in Aberdeen and realised that the valuables were missing.

Police found marks where the security gate and front door to the flat – which was being used as a warehouse – had been prised open.

A police source said the 45cm by 60cm safe had contained two gold bars worth HK$1 million and a bag of diamonds worth HK$600,000. The 10 bottles of red wine were worth HK$100,000.

“The valuables and bottles of wine belonged to the owner of the warehouse, who had moved them there because his residence was under renovation,” the source said.

Detectives are going through CCTV footage in an effort to identify the perpetrators and determine their escape route.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The number of burglaries reported in the city fell by 17.4 per cent to 808 in the first half of this year, marking a record low since half-year crime statistics were first kept in 1977. About 70 per cent of this year’s cases involved residential premises.

Police said burglaries involving losses totalling at least HK$500,000 also dropped to eight cases in the first half of this year from 13 in the same period last year.

In Hong Kong, luxury homes and flats in upscale neighbourhoods such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, Kowloon Tong and Deep Water Bay have been targeted by burglars in recent years.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah and her husband, engineer Otto Poon Lok-to, were among the victims. On Boxing Day in 2016, Cheng’s house at Villa De Mer in Tuen Mun and Poon’s home next door were burgled.