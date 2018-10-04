Hong Kong police arrested two suspected drug traffickers following the seizure of HK$1.3 million (US$166,000) worth of suspected crack cocaine from a village house near the border.

The suspects – a man, 23, and a woman, 28 – were picked up in the building in Lok Ma Chau Tsuen off Ha Wan Tsuen East Road during a police raid on Wednesday evening. The village is a short distance from the Lok Ma Chau immigration control point.

“During the operation, about 1.1kg of suspected crack cocaine was seized. The haul has an estimated street value of HK$1.3 million,” the force said in a press statement.

Officers believed the village house was being used as a drug storage centre, and the seized contraband was intended for entertainment venues in the Kowloon East region.

Police arrested the two Hongkongers on suspicion of drug trafficking. As of Thursday morning, the pair were still being held for questioning.

Separately, a cabby was arrested last Wednesday for drug trafficking after police intercepted his taxi in Mong Kok at about 9pm and seized HK$250,000 worth of crack cocaine.

Trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

Local authorities seized 355kg of cocaine across the city in the first six months of this year, a 97.2 per cent rise from 180kg in the same period last year.