A Hong Kong court on Friday granted a temporary ban on street performers busking at a shopping centre in Causeway Bay.

High Court judge Mr Justice Godfrey Lam Wan-ho approved the request by Times Square, which sought the ban last Friday over concerns the performers caused nuisance and obstruction.

The short-term ban dealt another blow to the city’s buskers, who were in August prevented from performing in another district, Mong Kok, that has served as a well-known stage for them for years.

The owner of Times Square applied for an interlocutory injunction from deputy High Court judge Mr Justice Keith Yeung Ka-hung after initiating legal action last Monday against musician Jay Lee Kwun-kit and other unnamed performers.

The injunction targeted an open and bustling piazza on the ground floor of the shopping centre, next to where the mall showcases regular exhibitions.

The judge granted the injunction, which will be in place until the court hears the case brought by Lee, who is contesting the mall’s demand.

Lawyers claimed the Causeway Bay mall had suffered losses as a result of Lee’s performances which “generated noise and obstructed public passage”.

The case came a month after the district council and Transport Department closed a popular entertainers’ zone in Mong Kok following complaints about noise levels and overcrowding.