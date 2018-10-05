A 97-year-old motorist was lucky to escape unscathed after her car hit a stationary Maserati before slamming into a wall at the Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong.

The incident took place at the hotel’s main entrance off Justice Drive in Admiralty shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

The Post understands that the driver, Frances Joan Leung, was trying to park her silver Honda outside the hotel. No one was in the Maserati, which was also parked there.

Leung was trapped inside her vehicle and needed help from emergency personnel to get out.

“No obvious injuries were found on the woman, and she did not require hospital treatment,” a police spokesman said.

The front and body of the Honda were damaged. The rear of the black Maserati, which had been bought for HK$1.78 million in 2016, was dented.

The spokesman said Leung passed a breathalyser test. No one was arrested.

According to the Transport Department, three motor vehicle drivers aged 85 or above were involved in traffic accidents in 2017. There were four in 2016 and six in 2015.

In Hong Kong, drivers aged 70 or above are required to submit a medical examination report from a doctor for their first renewal of a driving licence, which will be valid for one year or three years.