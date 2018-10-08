The father of a three-month-old girl who died in a Lok Ma Chau village home in August was charged with manslaughter on Monday following his arrest.

The 40-year-old had disappeared after the case was reported at a village house in Tung Chan Wai, off San Tin Tsuen Road in Lok Ma Chau, on August 23.

He was arrested on Sunday.

He will appear in Fanling Court facing one count of manslaughter on Tuesday.

The girl’s 20-year-old mother was arrested on the day when the case was reported and was charged with child cruelty.

The girl was found in bed by her mother when she returned home on August 23, after leaving home for two days, the police said earlier.

It was also said that the baby had been left on her own for over a day in the house.

She was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. No injury marks were found on the girl, the police had said previously.