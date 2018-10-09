Elderly Hong Kong man ‘kills neighbour, starts fire and jumps from window’

An elderly man is believed to have killed his neighbour with a hammer and a knife before setting the victim’s room alight and jumping to his death from a window on Monday night, Hong Kong police said.

The apparent murder-suicide came to light at 11.53pm as the subdivided cubicle burst into flames in the top-floor flat of a six-storey tenement block on Tai Nan Street in Sham Shui Po.

Chu Kwok-ying, 68, was found lying unconscious outside the building. Zhou Guanyu, a 59-year-old builder, was found unconscious in Chu’s subdivided cubicle. Paramedics certified him dead at the scene. Chu – who was unemployed – was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was certified dead at 12.11am on Tuesday.

Officers believed the pair had argued over utility bills at the flat, which was divided into five small cubicles.

A police source said Chu was believed to have killed Zhou in his own room and then set Zhou’s cubicle alight before jumping from the window.

“Initial examination showed [Zhou] suffered multiple head injuries and sustained stab wounds in the back,” the source said. A hammer was found at the scene, covered in blood.

“Initial investigation showed Chu had been accused of wasting water and had had disputes with the victim over water bills on different occasions over the past few months,” the source added.

Zhou lived with his wife, who was in mainland China on Monday night. It was understood he and Chu – both Hong Kong ID card holders – had to share the water bills at the flat, which was also home to a woman in her 80s, who was asleep at the time of the incident. The female owner did not live there.

The source added that crime squad officers were investigating whether Zhou was killed in the middle of the argument.

According to police, officers had been called to the flat to mediate a dispute between Chu and the flat owner over an outstanding rent payment earlier this year.

Eight fire engines and three ambulances were sent to the scene, carrying about 50 firefighters and paramedics, according to the fire service.

Its spokeswoman said 10 residents were evacuated from the building. One of them complained of feeling unwell after inhaling smoke. She was treated at Caritas Medical Centre.

Chief Inspector Kelvin Chong Kiu-wai of the Sham Shui Po district crime squad said a postmortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of Zhou’s death.