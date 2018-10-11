Hong Kong police are offering a HK$400,000 (US$51,000) reward to track down two suspected triad members in connection with the death of a parking valet about 13 hours after he was brutally beaten two years ago.

The two Hong Kong men named in the police notice are Kwok Yau-man, 47, also known as Ka Shu or Ah Ka, and Lau Ho-yin, 42, alias Ho Yin. They are wanted over the killing of a 35-year-old man in Kowloon City in December 2016.

According to police, Kwok is about 1.7 metres in height and of medium build with short curly hair, and Lau is about 1.85 metres with a strong build and short hair. Both are holders of Hong Kong ID cards.

“The two Chinese males are wanted by police in connection with this case,” police said in the notice.

The offer was posted on the police website earlier this month and would remain in place for a year, subject to a review and extension.

The attack happened on the ground floor lift lobby of a building in Prince Edward Road West in Kowloon City at about 7.30pm on December 18, 2016.

An online video shows the victim working as a parking valet for restaurants near the junction of Prince Edward Road West and South Wall Road, before the two men assault him.

In 12 seconds of violence, they pin him against a wall and punch his head nine times. The victim is seen raising his arms to defend himself but later loses consciousness and falls to the floor. One of the attackers kicks him in the head.

The two men then casually leave the scene.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Surgery was attempted to remove a blood clot in his brain, but he was certified dead at 8.35am the following day.

According to a law enforcement source, the victim was involved in an argument over parking space with two other valets, who allegedly called in gangsters to beat him up.

“The reward is offered as we are short of leads in the hunt for the suspects,” another source said, adding it was possible the pair had fled the city.

According to the force’s website, the highest ever reward offered by police was HK$600,000 for information leading to the arrest of three suspected Wo Shing Wo triad members over the death of Lee Tai-lung, the Tsim Sha Tsui faction leader of the Sun Yee On triad.

Lee, 41, was rammed by a car outside Shangri-La hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui and hacked to death in August 2009. Despite the reward, suspects Leung Kwok-chung, 48, alias Man Sun Chung; Ng Yik-tung, 30, known as Ng Tung; and So Kai-man, 30, alias So Kai are still on the run.