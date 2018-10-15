Hong Kong police arrested two alleged drug traffickers over the weekend, seizing HK$36 million (US$4.6 million) worth of suspected cocaine from a mini-storage facility.

Officers raided the centre in Hung Hong on Saturday, where they found 30kg of the contraband and picked up the two local men, aged 27 and 33.

Chief Inspector Tam Tsz-wai of the Narcotics Bureau said initial investigations showed the mini-storage cubicle had been used to store the drugs for about a month.

Police are still investigating the source of the haul and whether it had been moved from another such facility.

This is not the first time drugs have been seized from a mini-storage centre, but the bureau’s Senior Superintendent Ng Kwok-cheung said the force had not noticed a trend of illegal drugs being stored at such locations.

He said the facility had been used because it operated around the clock and was “cheap” compared to renting a residential flat.

The two suspects were charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs and are set to appear in Kowloon City Court on Monday afternoon.

Police earlier arrested three people and seized HK$9 million worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth, when they shut down an illegal drug manufacturing centre in a Yuen Long village house on October 3.

In Hong Kong, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.

According to official statistics, local authorities seized 355kg of cocaine across the city in the first six months of this year, a 97.2 per cent rise from 180kg in the same period last year.