An air and sea search and rescue operation was under way for a diver who went missing while working in waters in southwest Hong Kong on Monday.

The 53-year-old man, surnamed Choi, went into the sea from a boat to carry out work about 20 metres off Shek Kwu Chau shortly before 10am. He was tied to a rope which was held by his colleague on the boat.

“Initial investigation showed the boat drifted for a distance and it was believed the propeller severed the rope when the engine started,” a police source said.

He said Choi’s colleague called police at 10.13am when the diver failed to surface.

A police spokesman said officers from the marine police and Fire Services Department were deployed in the search along with a government helicopter.

A fire services spokeswoman said three fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched along with two fireboats and two vessels carrying divers.

By 4.45pm, she said divers had gone into the water six times to search for the man.

Police said the search operation was still under way.

Separately, a 38-year-old angler died after he fell into Victoria Harbour on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man accidentally fell into the water while fishing at the Wai Lok Street waterfront in Kwun Tong at 2.15pm.

Police said he was unconscious when firefighters pulled him from the water.

The man was taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong where he was certified dead at 2.59pm. Police were investigating the incident.