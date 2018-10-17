A high-speed car chase in Hong Kong on Wednesday saw one police officer drawing a gun and another smashing the window of a Volkswagen Golf with a baton before arresting its driver and passenger.

A police search is ongoing for another two passengers, who managed to exit the white vehicle and escape during the predawn pursuit.

Illegal drugs with an estimated street value of nearly HK$3,000 (US$383) were found in the car and seized, along with a meat cleaver.

The early morning chase began when the vehicle in question sped through a police roadblock on Prince Edward Road near Shek Ku Lung Road Playground in San Po Kong soon after 3am. The roadblock was part of an anti-drink-driving operation in the Kowloon East region.

With police in pursuit, the Volkswagen turned onto Choi Hung Road then drove onto Po Kong Village Road, where it made a U-turn and then drove back on Choi Hung Road.

“The vehicle sped through several sets of red lights during the pursuit,” a police source said.

After travelling about 3km, the suspects ended up stuck behind another car that had stopped at a red light at the junction of Choi Hung Road and Tseuk Luk Street, about 700 metres from the roadblock, allowing police to intercept them.

“As the vehicle tried to leave and swerve right to ram our colleague, the officer drew a gun and ordered the driver to stop,” the source said.

“Another officer had to use a baton to break the car’s front right window when he still tried to drive off.”

Police then dragged the 28-year-old male driver out of the car and handcuffed him. The 33-year-old male passenger was also arrested.

No shots were fired during the incident, and no one was injured.

A sniffer dog was brought in for a vehicle search. Officers seized HK$2,930 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis, as well as a meat cleaver.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving, drug trafficking and possession of an offensive weapon. The passenger was arrested for drug trafficking and possession of an offensive weapon.

As of 1pm on Wednesday, the two men were still being held for questioning and had not been charged.