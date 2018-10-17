A woman with neck and chest wounds was found lying in a pool of blood in a Hong Kong shopping centre on Wednesday, after calling police to say she had been attacked.

Emergency personnel were sent to Chungking Mansions on Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, after receiving the call at 10.58am.

When officers and paramedics arrived, the woman was found on the ground floor of the building. A police spokesman said she was taken unconscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

Police arrested another woman at the scene in connection with the incident. She complained of feeling unwell, and was taken to the same hospital for examination.

Officers found fragments of a glass bottle suspected to have been used in the incident.

The case has been classified as wounding.

According to official statistics, police handled 509 reports of wounding across the city in the first six months of this year, a 10.4 per cent rise compared with 461 cases in the same period last year.