A high-end Hong Kong apartment was burgled and jewellery was stolen on Wednesday, in the latest of a string of break-ins in the city’s well-heeled neighbourhoods.

Police were called to the South Bay Road flat in Repulse Bay shortly before noon when a domestic helper found the home had been ransacked.

“Initial information showed jewellery was stolen, along with a wallet and a phone from the premises,” a police spokeswoman said.

She added that officers were still trying to establish the total value of the stolen valuables.

Officers from Western District criminal investigation unit are handling the case. So far, no one has been arrested.

The case follows a series of break-ins targeting luxury houses and upscale flats on Hong Kong Island in the first week of this month, prompted police to launch an anti-burglary overnight operation from October 4 to 6.

On the first night of the air and land operation, two intruders entered a three-storey house on Repulse Bay Road and made off with HK$120,000 (US$15,300) worth of valuables and cash.

That was less than 24 hours after HK$80,000 worth of jewellery was reported stolen from another house on Repulse Bay Road. The two houses are about 2km apart.

On October 3, a three-storey house on Watford Road on The Peak was burgled. Two rings, worth a total of HK$42,000, and a safe were stolen. The occupants, a French couple, called police at 12.06pm.

About five hours earlier, police were called to a flat in the upmarket Hong Kong Parkview housing estate on Tai Tam Reservoir Road after a domestic helper found the home had been burgled. It was not known what items had been taken, because the helper’s employer was out of town.

And on October 2, three burglars fled empty-handed from a luxury four-storey house on Black’s Link, Happy Valley, when two domestic helpers surprised them in the act.

According to police, the number of reported burglaries in the city fell by 17.4 per cent to 808 in the first half of this year, marking a record low since half-year crime statistics were first compiled in 1977. The force said burglaries involving losses of at least HK$500,000 dropped to eight in the first half of this year, from 13 in the same period last year.

After Hong Kong Island burglary spate, safe with HK$900,000 in gold and cash stolen from Kowloon Tong flat

In recent years, burglars have targeted luxury homes and flats in upscale neighbourhoods such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, Kowloon Tong and Deep Water Bay.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah and her husband, engineer Otto Poon Lok-to, were among the victims. On Boxing Day in 2016, Cheng’s house at Villa De Mer in Tuen Mun and Poon’s home next door were burgled.