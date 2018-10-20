A mother and her young son were badly injured after a car ploughed into a pedestrian walkway and hit them in an upscale neighbourhood on Hong Kong Island, police said on Saturday.

Officers received several reports about the accident at 95 Robinson Road in Mid-Levels at 12.13pm.

Reports said a silver car hit the woman and the boy, as well as knocking down a pedestrian railing, before crashing into a wall.

“The car also burst into flames at one point but the fire has since been put out,” a police spokesman said.

“The whole situation was quite messy, so it is not clear what exactly happened in what order,” he said.

He added that the pair had been knocked unconscious, but had already came to by the time they were sent to Queen Mary Hospital.

The driver, who was slightly injured, was sent to the same hospital. It was not clear if there were any passengers.

Last year, there were 15,725 road traffic accidents in the entire city. Some 2,708 of those happened on Hong Kong Island.