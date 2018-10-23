Police seized a makeshift incubator used for growing marijuana plants in a raid on a public housing flat in Hong Kong on Monday. A 42-year-old man and his elderly mother were arrested.

Police said they confiscated from inside the flat a tent converted into an incubator, along with 10 cannabis plants, a UV light, a ventilation system and fertilisers. The haul had an estimated street value of HK$9,000 (US$1,147).

It was one of two public housing flats raided by police with the seizure of illegal drugs in the space of an hour on Monday night.

Officers from Sha Tin district special duty squad raided the flat on Heng On Estate in Ma On Shan at about 8pm on Monday.

Inside the apartment, they arrested the man and his 68-year-old mother on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants and possessing illegal drugs.

Police are investigating whether the seized cannabis was for the suspects’ own consumption and how long it had been in operation.

According to police, the offence of cultivating cannabis plants carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a HK$100,000 fine.

Separately, police arrested two men aged 30 and 47 and seized 25 grammes of suspected crystal meth, known as Ice, and packaging equipment in another public housing flat in Yau Lai Estate in Yau Tong about 9pm.

Police said this haul had an estimated street value of HK$14,000. Officers from Tseung Kwan O police district were handling the case.

Fighting the trade in illegal drugs is one of the police commissioner’s operational priorities this year, according to the force’s website. Police said officers would “enhance cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to interdict the flow of illicit drugs into Hong Kong” and “take proactive measures to investigate and confiscate proceeds of drug trafficking”.

According to official statistics, local authorities seized 217kg of crystal meth in the first six months of this year, a 90.4 per cent rise on 114kg in the same period last year. Nearly 150kg of cannabis was confiscated in the first six months of this year, a 74.4 per cent drop compared with 583kg seized in the same period last year.