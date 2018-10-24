An air and land search was conducted on Wednesday morning for a robber who triggered the security alarm and fled empty-handed from a luxury house on The Peak in the latest of a string of break-ins in the city’s well-heeled neighbourhoods.

Police were called at 12.18am on Wednesday when the alarm went off at a house on Mount Kellett Road.

“A 62-year-old security guard went to check and found a man fleeing from the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

She said initial investigations showed the alarm was activated when one of the doors was prised open. No items were stolen from the house.

Officers immediately scouted the area, but no arrest was made.

At about 10am, tens of plain clothes and uniformed officers, including personnel from the Police Tactical Unit, mounted a search of nearby hillsides with the help of a helicopter. Police said the search ended at 1pm and no one has been arrested.

The case was classified as an attempted burglary. Detectives from Central district criminal investigation unit were handling the case.

Officers are investigating whether the case is linked to a series of break-ins targeting luxury houses and upscale flats on Hong Kong Island in recent weeks.

A spate of burglaries in the first week of this month also prompted police to launch an anti-burglary overnight operation from October 4 to 6.

On the first night of the air and land operation, two intruders entered a three-storey house on Repulse Bay Road and made off with HK$120,000 (US$15,310) worth of valuables and cash.

That was less than 24 hours after HK$80,000 worth of jewellery was reported stolen from another house on the same road. The two houses are about 2km apart.

Last Wednesday, HK$70,000 in valuables was reported stolen from two flats in the same residential block on South Bay Road, Repulse Bay.

On October 3, a three-storey house on Watford Road on The Peak was burgled. Two rings, worth a total of HK$42,000, and a safe were stolen. The occupants, a French couple, called police at 12.06pm.

About five hours earlier, police were called to a flat in the upmarket Hong Kong Parkview housing estate on Tai Tam Reservoir Road after a domestic helper found the home had been burgled. It was not known what items had been taken, because the helper’s employer was out of town.

And on October 2, three burglars fled empty-handed from a luxury four-storey house on Black’s Link, Happy Valley, when two domestic helpers surprised them in the act.

According to police, the number of reported burglaries in the city fell by 17.4 per cent to 808 in the first half of this year, marking a record low since half-year crime statistics were first compiled in 1977. The force said burglaries involving thefts of at least HK$500,000 dropped to eight in the first half of this year, from 13 in the same period last year.

In recent years, burglars have targeted luxury homes and flats in upscale neighbourhoods such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, Kowloon Tong and Deep Water Bay.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah and her husband, engineer Otto Poon Lok-to, were among the victims. On Boxing Day in 2016, Cheng’s house at Villa De Mer in Tuen Mun and Poon’s home next door were burgled.