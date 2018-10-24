A 57-year-old man with a history of mental illness was arrested on suspicion of injuring a 15-year-old female neighbour with a meat cleaver at a public housing estate in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The schoolgirl had left home and was attacked outside her flat at Hoi Lai Estate off Sham Mong Road in Lai Chi Kok at 7.15am, police said.

She returned to her home in Hoi Fai House and her mother, 44, called police.

A police spokesman said officers arrested the man and seized the cleaver at the scene.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her legs and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment.

According to police, the suspect did not have obvious injuries but he was also sent to the same hospital for examination and guarded by officers in the custodial ward.

The suspect and victim had not argued before the incident, a police source said.

Detectives from Sham Shui Po district criminal investigation unit were investigating the motive behind the attack.

According to official statistics, police handled 509 reports of wounding across the city in the first six months of this year, a 10.4 per cent rise compared with 461 reports in the same period last year.