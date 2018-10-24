A 65-year-old man who died a month after being put in a headlock during a police arrest was killed unlawfully, an inquest ruled on Wednesday.

The finding by five jurors dealt a blow to the force as most of the officers had argued they had used legal force when arresting taxi driver Chan Fai-wong on November 11, 2012.

The verdict means the officers involved could be criminally prosecuted over Chan’s death.

The inquest which lasted for more than two weeks at the Coroner’s Court in West Kowloon centred on the altercation during an arrest, after police officers were dispatched to a dispute between Chan and a Japanese passenger, outside a toll station on the Kowloon side of the Western Harbour Tunnel.

When Chan refused to get into a police van, the officers attempted to apprehend him.

Security footage played in court showed Chan being lifted from the ground into a police van, with a plain-clothes officer’s arm around his neck, while a uniformed officer carried his legs.

Chan was diagnosed with a cervical vertebra dislocation two days after the arrest. He died a month later on December 12, 2012, of bronchitis he had contracted as a complication of the neck injury.

During the inquest, police officers involved in the operation claimed Chan did not make any immediate complaints of feeling unwell.

They also said the method was reasonable or lawful, except constable Lam Wai-wing, the officer who carried out the headlock.

Lam admitted the neck attack was unlawful. But he said it was due to Chan’s struggle, which caused his arm to slip from Chan’s shoulder to his neck. He also acknowledged what he did was dangerous.

But Chan’s daughter said her father complained about being assaulted by police officers. She went to various police stations demanding an investigation but was told she would not get one.