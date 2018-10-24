Hong Kong police have issued a public appeal for help in the search for a 75-year-old Australian man who went missing after he left home on Tuesday.

Frank Peter Nichols, who suffers from mild dementia, was last seen at his wife’s home in Tai Wo Hau Road, Kwai Chung on Tuesday morning before she left home about 9am.

He was reported missing by his wife later that day when, returning home at about 4pm, she failed to find him.

Initial information showed he had left his mobile phone at home, but brought with him a wallet containing his Hong Kong identity card and an Octopus card, a law enforcement source said.

He said Nichols was on medication to treat dementia but the medicine had been left at home.

The retiree arrived in Hong Kong alone from Australia on Friday last week to visit his wife. He comes to Hong Kong regularly to see her.

The source said Nichols liked to visit Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan and he usually went to buy coffee in the morning and then returned home.

He said frontline police officers were asked to look out for him. At 4.30pm, police were still searching for him.

According to police, the man is 1.75 metres tall, weighs 90kg and is of large build. He has a round face with white complexion and short grey-white hair.

“He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved collared T-shirt, green trousers and blue sports shoes,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The force appealed to anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 1176 or 6510 4630 or notify any police station.

Officers from the New Territories South regional missing persons unit were handling the case.