Cathay Pacific Airways came under fire from the head of Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog on Thursday after the city’s flagship airline failed to alert passengers about a massive data leak that took place seven months ago.

Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong Kai-yi also revealed that he was considering tightening the rules so that similar incidents would be made public more promptly.

His comments came as Cathay Pacific struggled to explain the serious delay on a radio programme on Thursday morning, hours after it had released a statement on Wednesday night.

“We understand the sensitivity in handling this issue. So we hoped to do better preparation … so our clients would know whether they were affected and how,” chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo said, adding that the reason for the delay was to avoid causing unnecessary panic among customers.

According to its late-night statement, the airline uncovered unauthorised access to the personal data belonging to 9.4 million passengers of Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary, Cathay Dragon, including passenger names, nationalities, dates of birth, identity card numbers and historical travel details.

A total of 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no verification number (CVV) were accessed, along with approximately 860,000 passport numbers and 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers.

The suspicious activity was detected in March, when abnormal data migration between different systems was found in the during a regular server check. The company conducted a cybersecurity investigation afterwards and confirmed unauthorised access to the data in early May.

Asked why it took more than half a year for the airline to disclose the data breach, Loo said the company spent a lot of time figuring out what happened.

“The preparation work [to alert affected passengers] was only carried out recently,” he said, conceding that the company reported the leak to police and the privacy commissioner only on Wednesday.

Loo said the company would email affected customers in the next one to two days. The airline had set up a webpage about the data leaks and a hotline for inquiries. The security vulnerability had been fixed when it was found, and so far no unusual activity had been discovered, he said, stressing that the data had been leaked but there was no evidence showing it had been misused.

Hong Kong Information Technology Federation councillor Eric Fan Kin-man said he did not understand why Cathay Pacific did not report the data breach on time, thus putting customers at high risk.

He suggested that passengers consider taking security measures such as cancelling credit cards used on Cathay Pacific and related service websites, changing all passwords on the airline’s platforms and making inquiries to check if they were affected.

Privacy commissioner Wong said that although there was no legal requirement in Hong Kong for the data breach to be reported, Cathay Pacific had not fulfilled its moral responsibility by notifying affected passengers quickly enough after the leak was uncovered.

The company should have sent notifications as soon as suspicious activities were detected, he said.

Wong said that the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation required such breaches to be reported within 72 hours, but such action was voluntary in Hong Kong. He said the authorities were looking into an amendment to the law, but it would take a long time.

Under EU law, companies that fail to report such breaches in a timely manner could be fined 4 per cent of their annual revenue.