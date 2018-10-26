The family of a student who died after being hit by the movable bottom of a coffin inside a haunted house attraction at Ocean Park last year sought damages on Friday from the park for its alleged “negligence”.

Cheung Chiu-kit, 21, was found unconscious minutes after he entered a Halloween-themed attraction called “Buried Alive” in the theme park in Aberdeen on September 16 last year.

He was later confirmed dead at Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

In a writ submitted to the High Court on Friday, two plaintiffs accused Ocean Park of causing the death of the student due to a negligence breach of contract and a breach of its statutory duties.

Cheung Rewadee, who was named as the sole administrator of the student’s estate, was listed as first plaintiff, alongside second plaintiff Cheung Kam-fong.

The writ did not specify the amount in damages the plaintiffs were seeking.

The fatal accident last year involved a coffin-shaped device, equipped with a movable base.

Visitors to the attraction would lie in the coffin and then be dropped onto a slide.

Afterwards, visitors can explore the haunted house for a few minutes.

The park’s director of events and entertainment, Eva Au Yeung Yee-wah, said last year that the student had been found inside an area intended for maintenance work.

A park spokeswoman said at the time that Cheung had ventured “by mistake” into a backstage area after sliding down.

The attraction was closed after the student’s death.

A park spokeswoman on Friday said the lawsuit was a routine case.

“We are given to understand that the deceased’s family had been recently appointed by the court to be the administrator of the deceased’s estates. The deceased’s family filed an application to the High Court to be a legal administrator, which is regarded as a normal legal proceeding,” she said.

The spokeswoman also said it has increased the number of staff at each attraction to give direction to guests.

“We strive to bring the thrill of discovery while safeguarding the safety of all guests for the best possible experience,” she added.