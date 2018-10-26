A 72-year-old Hongkonger became the fourth person to be jailed on Friday while more than a dozen others were slapped with fines and suspended jail sentences, four years after they took to the streets in pro-democracy protests that brought the city to a standstill.

The High Court sent Lou Tit-man to prison for four months for contempt of court. Lou was among 14 others jailed for breaching an order to clear a demonstration site during the 79-day Occupy movement of 2014.

The others were Chan Ao-tien, Jeffery Chan, Chan Pak-tao, Chan Wai-fung, Chan Wing-wah, Chu Sui-ying, Kong Kam-to, Law Wai-yan, Leung Hon-lam, Man For-on, Siew Yun-long, Wong Ka-yee and Yung Yiu-sing.

All but Lou were given a suspended jail sentence of between one and two months and a fine between HK$10,000 and HK$15,000 (US$1,900).

Each had either pleaded guilty or was convicted after trial for breaching an injunction acquired by a public light bus company to clear Argyle Street in Mong Kok on November 25, 2014.

Another batch of 22 men and women were found guilty of the same offence over the same clearance in Mong Kok. They were given either suspended sentences, fines of HK$10,000, or jail terms of up to 4½ months.

They included key Occupy figures such as Demosisto secretary general Joshua Wong Chi-fung, who was jailed for three months and is appealing against his sentence. His fellow activist Raphael Wong Ho-ming, of the League of Social Democrats, received four months.

Another activist, Alvin Cheng Kam-mun, a failed Legislative Council candidate, was jailed for four months as well.