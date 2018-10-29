An elderly Hong Kong man who allegedly kept 19 guns and close to 2,000 rounds of ammunition at his Sai Kung home was denied bail by a court on Monday.

Lau Yee-lai, 70, was charged with one count of possession of arms or ammunition without a licence after police found what appeared to be 15 pistols, one revolver, three rifles, 17 gun parts, 1,973 rounds of ammunition, two detonators and a fuse in his home last Thursday.

According to court documents, the man declared his occupation as being in diving construction.

He was not required to say how he pleaded to the charge on his first appearance at Kwun Tong Court.

Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai adjourned the case to December 24 after prosecutors asked for further police investigations. Lau was remanded in jail custody after Chainrai rejected his bail application.

Possession of arms or ammunition is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment and a HK$100,000 (US$12,820) fine.