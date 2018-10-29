A citywide police search was under way on Monday for a money changer employee suspected of stealing more than HK$2 million (US$255,000) from the Mong Kok shop where he worked.

The news came 13 hours after officers launched a manhunt for a domestic helper who was accused of stealing HK$180,000 in cash and valuables from her employer’s home in Sha Tin in another theft report.

The latest case surfaced at about 1pm on Monday when a woman, 29, called police saying more than HK$2 million had been stolen from her money exchange shop on Argyle Street in Mong Kok.

A police spokesman said initial information showed her male colleague, in his 20s, had gone missing and that officers were looking for him in connection with the case.

Separately, police were still searching for a domestic helper in connection with the theft case in Sha Tin.

Officers were called to the Yue Yat House flat of Yue Tin Court on Ngan Shing Street at 12.04am on Monday after her employer – a 37-year-old local woman – found valuables and cash were stolen, and she failed to find the maid.

Police said initial investigation showed gold jewellery worth about HK$145,000 had been taken along with HK$35,000 from the flat.

A police source said the domestic helper had also brought her personal belongings when she left home on Sunday morning.

“It is possible she had fled out of Hong Kong,” he said, noting officers needed to check with an employment agency to gather evidence.

So far, no one has been arrested.