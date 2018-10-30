The Hong Kong government caused the heaviest damage to “one country, two systems” with a “monster” plan allowing mainland laws to be applied in the city's new high-speed rail terminus, a judicial review applicant told a local court on Tuesday.

Such an arrangement must be unconstitutional, according to Martin Lee Chu-ming SC, for Chinese University masters student Hendrick Lui Chi-hang, because it created a smaller special administrative region within Hong Kong where there was only “one country, one system”.

“They have picked [an arrangement] which caused the heaviest damage to ‘one country, two systems,’” Lee said. “This scheme cannot be justified because it clearly infringes the Basic Law.”

Under the principle of one country, two systems, Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy. The Basic Law is the city’s mini-constitution.

Lui is among five applicants challenging the constitutionality of the so-called co-location arrangement instituted on September 23, the same day as the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) Guangzhou-Shenzhen-H­ong Kong Express Rail Link commenced service.

Under the plan, the Hong Kong government leased a section of the link’s West Kowloon terminus to mainland Chinese immigration, customs and quarantine authorities to allow mainland officers to enforce national laws in those areas.

But the legal basis of the arrangement effected by the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-Location) Ordinance has been hotly debated among officials, legal experts and legislators.

The government has argued the ordinance was “clearly consistent with the Basic Law” and that it did not infringe on any rights stipulated in the mini-constitution. It also said the arrangement was necessary – because of its convenience – and proportionate to its aims.

But Lee said on Tuesday that he wondered if he was dreaming like Alice in Wonderland when he read the argument, calling the arrangement a “monster”.

“The high-speed rail is a good thing for Hong Kong, we are not against it,” Lee explained to Mr Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming. “In fact co-location may be a good thing as well – we are only coming to your lordship because we are opposing the way this co-location is done.”

The lawyer complained that he was still unaware of the real legal basis for the arrangement, saying that the government was no longer defending its position by relying on any articles in the Basic Law.

“Where can we find any provision that could even allow the possibility of creating a small special administrative region within the Hong Kong special administrative region?” he continued. “If my learned friend [for the government] can point out any article, I can sit down. But my offer has not been accepted. They can’t.”

Lee argued: “The power must come within the framework of the Basic Law.”