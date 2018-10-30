A masked gang burst into a Hong Kong video arcade on Monday night and smashed up 12 machines, police have revealed.

Four men, brandishing what police described as “hard objects”, entered Game Zone on Hong Ning Road, Kwun Tong, shortly after 10.30pm and started attacking the games.

They fled after a 67-year-old female employee called police, who searched the area but made no arrests.

According to police, as well as damaging the machines, the gang also broke two windows, although no one was hurt in the incident.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with black trousers, while his three accomplices wore all black clothing.

Police, who are searching for a motive behind the attack, returned to the ground-floor store on Tuesday morning to check security camera footage and gather evidence.

According to official statistics, police handled 2,456 reports of criminal damage in the first six months of this year, a 3.3 per cent drop compared with 2,541 cases in the same period last year.