The mainland Chinese port area at Hong Kong’s new high-speed rail terminus embodies the system set up to ensure the city’s high degree of autonomy, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

“It is a clear manifestation of ‘one country, two systems’ that you have immigration control for people moving between Hong Kong and the mainland,” Benjamin Yu SC told the High Court, referring to the set-up China has used to govern Hong Kong since 1997.

“If there was only ‘one country, one system’ one would not even need a mainland port area. To say the arrangement creates an exclave where there is ‘one country, one system’ is simply looking at this area without context.”

The counsel for the government was responding to four judicial review applications that challenge the constitutionality of the so-called co-location arrangement instituted on September 23, the same day the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link began service.

Under the plan, the Hong Kong government leased a section of the link’s West Kowloon terminus to mainland Chinese customs, immigration and quarantine authorities to allow mainland Chinese officers to enforce national laws in those areas.

The arrangement was implemented by the Hong Kong legislature’s enactment of a local ordinance in June, following the National People’s Congress Standing Committee approval on December 27 last year.

But the legal basis of the arrangement effected by the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-Location) Ordinance has been hotly debated among officials, legal experts and legislators.

Yu said the crux of the case lay in the construction of Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, which he said should be read with purpose and in context.

If your lordship construes the Basic Law the way the putative respondents contend, that setting up a port area is consistent with the Basic Law, of course the ordinance would be constitutional,” he told Mr Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming. “There can be absolutely no possibility of saying the ordinance violates the People’s Republic of China’s basic policy regarding Hong Kong under the Joint Declaration.”

The counsel stressed it was important to remember that the application of mainland laws was solely for the purpose of setting up a port within Hong Kong.

The whole Basic Law confers ... a very high degree of autonomy which empowers the SAR to do this

Benjamin Yu SC, for the government

But he said the authorities could not limit the scope of laws to customs, immigration and quarantine because other laws were needed for public security reasons, given the port also served as an exit for travellers from the mainland.

It would be “fearmongering” to suggest the court would be sanctioning a dangerous new precedent, he added.

“The whole Basic Law confers, as a whole, to the [special administrative region] a very high degree of autonomy which empowers the SAR to do this – now with the sanction of the NPCSC.”

Yu gave the example of Basic Law Articles 2, 12 and 22 to show Hong Kong enjoyed a high degree of autonomy and Article 154 to show the government was authorised to handle immigration control.

But Martin Lee Chu-ming SC, for Chinese university master’s student Hendrick Lui Chi-hang, countered his complaint lay in the need to introduce mainland laws, not the basis for setting up the port.

The other applicants were Kwok Cheuk-kin and ousted pro-democracy lawmakers Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung.

A fifth applicant, NeoDemocrats member Jeff Ku Chun-hin, dropped out from the case.