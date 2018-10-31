A Hong Kong doctor is being sued by a medical centre he co-founded for failing to pay his share of investments, misusing company funds, failing to perform services, and watching pornography while at work, according to a court writ.

Asia HK Medical Diagnostic Centre, located on Nathan Road, is claiming more than HK$9.6 million (US$1.2 million) in debt and compensation from diagnostics specialist Tong Cheuk-man, whom it said had been removed as a director of the company two months ago, in a High Court writ made available on Wednesday.

“During the time when the defendant (Tong) was present on the company’s business premises, he was constantly on his phone for matters unrelated to the company’s business,” according to the court document filed by the firm, with which Tong signed a deal to be its doctor for five years.

“Even more egregiously, the defendant has been found to be on [sic] reading and/or watching pornographic or indecent materials at the premises of the company, either on the company’s computer or on his own phone,” it added.

It said that other shareholders approached Tong to open the centre in 2016. The doctor, who holds 15 per cent of the firm through his Brilliant Bright International Medical Centre, was expected to contribute at least HK$7.2 million.

But the company complained that Tong had been failing to make payments of at least HK$573,060 arising from the investment.

The firm also accused Tong of taking HK$1 million from the company without authorisation. Although he paid the sum back, he had never offered any explanation, of why he had taken it, the document said.

The company was also unhappy with Tong using its premises when being interviewed by various media outlets.

It also said at times in April and July, Tong was absent from the centre, leading to patients having to cancel appointments.

The centre provides imaging and other medical services. The company alleged that Tong had caused a late diagnosis for one of the centre’s patents because of his oversight on one occasion in late 2017.

Tong, the court document said, would also offload research tasks to nurses, resulting in complaints by them.

Dr Tong could not be reached for comment.