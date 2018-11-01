Cash and valuables worth HK$150,000 (US$19,100) were stolen from an architect’s house in Sai Kung on Thursday, in Hong Kong’s latest burglary case.

The homeowner’s daughter, 32, found the house in Flamingo Garden on Fei Wan Road ransacked and called police soon after 8am.

“Initial information showed more than 10 gold ornaments worth about HK$50,000 were stolen, along with 50,000 yuan (US$7,170) and about HK$50,000 in foreign currency,” a police source said, adding that a door had been pried open and a window had been broken.

Officers searched the area, but no one was arrested.

The break-in took place soon after an attempted burglary at a flat off Clear Water Bay Road at about 4am on Wednesday. The two sites are about 6km apart.

The would-be burglar fled empty-handed when his attempt to pry open the bedroom’s window of a fourth-floor flat in Clear Water Bay Apartments was discovered by the 62-year-old tenant. She called police eight hours later.

Officers are looking into whether the two cases are linked.

Last month, there was a series of break-ins targeting luxury houses and upscale flats on Hong Kong Island. A spate of such incidents in the first week of October prompted police to launch an anti-burglary operation from October 4 to 6, with the aid of a helicopter.

Multiple break-ins continued to be reported, with thousands of dollars worth of cash and valuables being taken from different homes.

On October 24, the residence of the former commander of the Auxiliary Police Force, Arthur Kwok Chi-shun, on The Peak, was targeted by a burglar who made off empty-handed after he triggered a security alarm.

The number of reported burglaries in the city fell by 17.4 per cent to 808 in the first half of this year, marking a record low since half-year crime statistics were first compiled in 1977. Police said burglaries involving thefts of at least HK$500,000 dropped to eight in the first half of this year, from 13 in the same period last year.

In recent years, burglars have targeted luxury homes and flats in upscale neighbourhoods such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, Kowloon Tong and Deep Water Bay.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah and her husband, engineer Otto Poon Lok-to, were among the victims. On Boxing Day in 2016, Cheng’s house at Villa De Mer in Tuen Mun and Poon’s home next door were burgled.