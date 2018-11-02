Hong Kong prisons are set to test a new system next year that can detect suspicious behaviour from inmates.

The “smart prison” project – a move to modernise the city’s correctional facilities – was one of the initiatives Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor raised in her policy address last month.

Revealing more details in the Legislative Council on Friday morning, security minister John Lee Ka-chiu said prisons would install a new CCTV system with a video analytics function that could detect erratic and aggressive motions by prisoners, looking out for fights and suicide attempts.

When suspicious movement was detected, the system would send an alert to prison staff.

“If there is a fight in the canteen, the motion would be different from the quiet state, like in usual circumstances,” Lee said. “Experts gathered lots of data and input it into the system so that the computer can analyse [the captured motion]. The authorities can draw manpower instantly and intervene in a fight if notified about abnormal behaviour.”

Prison officers currently monitor inmates via frequent patrols and by watching real-time CCTV footage.

A government source said the upgraded surveillance system did not mean a “guard-free prison”; the new tool is meant to enhance prison management, not replace human staff.

“Correctional officers currently sit in front of the CCTV monitors and focus on every image. They will still be in the seat after the systems upgrade. But the super computer would be more sensitive and could pick up abnormal events more quickly,” the source said.

“It serves as another [set of] eyes and ears.”

The Post has contacted the Correctional Services Department to inquire where the new system will first be rolled out and how long the images will be kept.

Lee said in Legco that the authorities had consulted the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data and added that the technology would not breach any privacy laws.

Singapore began a trial of a similar surveillance system at Changi Prison earlier this year. The human behaviour detection system, called Avatar, also applies video analytics algorithms to inmate motion.

Another IT upgrade in Hong Kong prisons was the introduction “smart bracelets” in medical wards to keep track of prisoners’ vital signs.