Two Hong Kong girls on Friday admitted to a shocking multiple assault on a 14-year-old girl that stemmed from a dispute over a boy and several social media posts.

The Juvenile Court in Tuen Mun heard the girls sexually assaulted the victim with a wooden chair leg, burnt her groin with a lighter, groped her breasts, stamped on her and spat into her mouth on July 11.

Their vicious attack prompted Magistrate Kelly Shui to comment: “I don’t understand how one could be so cruel. The extent of cruelty is like what we see in movies.”

On Friday, the two girls, 12 and 15, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent and criminal damage.

Prosecutors revealed the incident in Tuen Mun started off as a confrontation over several Instagram posts, in which the victim spoke ill of the two girls.

Their resentment was aggravated by the fact the 15-year-old girl had feelings for a boy who liked the victim instead.

On July 11, the victim encountered the two girls, who were accompanied by several other teenagers, including boys.

She agreed to delete the posts but angered the girls when she explained that she had posted them out of hatred for them.

The 12-year-old, in Primary Six at the time, then launched into the brutal attack.

The victim’s ordeal continued with a string of further assaults, in which her phone was also broken by the two girls.

The case was reported to police after one of the group called a friend of the victim.

The victim stayed in hospital for five days, being treated for injuries to her scalp, face and limbs.

The girls later told investigators they launched the assault because they were impulsive and angry.

Shui said she was shocked by the extent of violence displayed by the young girls in this “extremely serious” case.

“How would you feel if it were you?” she asked.

“Sad,” the 12-year-old replied between tears.

“If you were an adult, this case would have gone to a higher court, you would be facing several years in jail, that’s how serious this is,” Shui said.

In mitigation, counsel for the 12-year-old said she is remorseful for her impulsive behaviour, while the 15-year-old wrote to court saying that she regretted the incident.

Sentencing is adjourned to November 23, pending reports. Both girls were remanded in custody.

Six other teenagers who have pleaded not guilty are expected to stand trial at West Kowloon Court. Their case will return to court on November 15 for listing.