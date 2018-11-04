Hong Kong police have seized 28kg of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of about HK$13 million (US$1.66 million) after it was found hidden inside two hydraulic cylinders at a car wash.

Two men were arrested at the facility in the northwestern town of Yuen Long on Friday after officers received a tip-off about the substance.

Narcotics Bureau chief superintendent Lam Chi-ming on Sunday said a 25-year-old delivery man surnamed Pun and 32-year-old suspect surnamed Lam would be charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

The second suspect was in charge of the car wash, which is on Tai Tong Road.

Superintendent Ng Wing-sze said cracking open the steel cylinders had proved a challenge.

“Our colleagues only managed to cut into the two hydraulic cylinders after a few hours of using professional tools,” she said.

Chief inspector Tam Tsz-wai said the cylinders together weighed 500kg and each measured a metre long and 30cm wide. They were believed to have come from cranes.

Both suspects were said to belong to a drug syndicate, Tam added.

Superintendent Lam appealed to staff at logistics companies to look out for suspicious items if transporting heavy goods to remote places, or when cargo did not match its business.