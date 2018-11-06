Hong Kong police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old male inpatient who was found dazed and injured in a hospital toilet on Sunday night.

Staff at Kwai Chung Hospital found the victim lying on the ground of a psychiatric ward toilet at about 9pm.

The man, who had suffered facial wounds, appeared confused and was unable to give a verbal account of what had happened, but other patients in the ward said he had been in “physical conflicts” with another patient.

The victim was sent to the accident and emergency department at Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was observed to have slurred speech and weakness in his limbs.

After being admitted to another medical ward for further assessment, the patient began to display shortness of breath, and doctors arranged for him to be intubated.

His condition continued to decline, and he died at about 2am on Tuesday morning.

“Kwai Chung Hospital is very concerned about the incident and informed the patient's relatives immediately,” a spokesman said. “In view of the seriousness of the incident, Kwai Chung Hospital has reported the case to police. The hospital will fully cooperate with police in [the] investigation.”

The case was reported to the Hospital Authority and has been referred to the coroner for follow-up.

A police spokesman said the force had received a report on the incident on Monday morning.

No arrests have been made.