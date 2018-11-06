Police are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire at a Hong Kong public housing flat on Tuesday that injured four men and forced 750 residents to evacuate.

A 37-year-old man, a tenant of the flat, suffered severe burns and was in critical condition at Prince of Wales Hospital.

The fire broke out on the 15th floor of Tin Hor House at Tin Ping Estate in Sheung Shui at about 4.40am. Crime squad investigators from Tai Po district were looking into the case as firefighters found the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

A Fire Services Department spokeswoman said its personnel discovered fire accelerants at the scene while the blaze was put out at 5.19am.

“The man who was severely burned was sent to hospital in a conscious state,” a police spokesman said, adding that 750 residents of the estate had to be evacuated. “The other three tenants from the same block felt uncomfortable after inhaling smoke and were sent to North District Hospital.”

In all, 13 fire trucks, five ambulances, two pairs of water jets and an array of breathing apparatus were deployed to the scene.

Established in 1986, Tin Ping Estate consists of seven blocks offering 900 residential flats in total. As of last year, 2,700 people lived there.