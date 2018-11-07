NewsHong KongLaw and Crime
Crime in Hong Kong

Gunshot fired in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po MTR station

  • Man was seen pressed to the ground by police officers
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 07 November, 2018, 8:39am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 07 November, 2018, 8:44am

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

A gunshot was fired in Sham Shui Po MTR station at about 7.40am on Wednesday morning.

A man who had allegedly caused harm to others was seen pressed to the ground by police officers. It was reported that a policewoman had fired her gun.

More to follow

 

