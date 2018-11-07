A Hong Kong doctor accused of indecently assaulting a woman at a public hospital made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Kam Chak-wah, 59, attended Tuen Mun Court to face one count of indecent assault.

Prosecutors alleged Kam indecently assaulted a woman at the accident and emergency ward of Tuen Mun Hospital on July 12.

Kam was not required to enter a plea after his lawyer asked for more time for legal advice.

The case will return to the same court on December 14.

Kam was released on bail on condition he lives at his reported address and refrains from contacting any witnesses in the case.