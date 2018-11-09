A number of accounts from HSBC’s e-wallet PayMe were hacked into and led to “unauthorised transactions”, Hong Kong’s biggest bank said on Thursday.

HSBC said they were notified of email accounts being compromised, which led to unauthorised access of a “very small number” accounts of its e-payment app PayMe.

“We have taken immediate action to block the threat and contacted the affected customers, who will be compensated for the authorised transactions,” the statement read.

The statement did not reveal how many PayMe users were affected, or the amount of money involved.

It added that it had reported the cases to police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority for further investigation.

A police spokeswoman said on Thursday evening the force would look into the incident.

HSBC stressed that PayMe was still secure and “has not suffered any breaches”.

The incident came after the Monetary Authority said last month there were 10 suspected cases of fraud for a new, faster e-payment system.

Some HK$400,000 (US$51,000) was stolen from customers using the system, which allows the instant transfer of funds between banks and e-wallet operators.

PayMe, launched in Hong Kong last year, was not affected as it had yet to join the faster payment system.