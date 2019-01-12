An influential triad faction leader in Tsim Sha Tsui was arrested on Friday over his suspected involvement in an attack last month on a man in Tseung Kwan O.

Chan Hau-lim, 37, better known as Sai B, was detained at his home on Island Road in Southern district at about 10pm.

The Sun Yee On triad faction boss later complained of feeling unwell and was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

Chan was believed to be the mastermind of an attack on the King Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O on December 27. A 35-year-old man was assaulted by three others in a multi-storey car park and suffered cut wounds to his limbs, back and abdomen.

A getaway car was later found abandoned and torched on nearby Tsui Lam Road.

The case was among a recent wave of triad-linked violence which police believe was connected to infighting between two Sun Yee On factions.

Chan, the most powerful leader of the triad’s Tsim Sha Tsui branch in years, is suspected to be extending his influence to Tseung Kwan O, resulting in turf wars, according to a police source.

In another more brazen episode on January 5, four men were ambushed on the busy Prince Edward Road East in Wong Tai Sin as a car rammed into their vehicle, pinning it against a concrete median.

A group of men then set upon the trapped victims with metal pipes and meat cleavers, damaging the vehicle. Its occupants suffered minor injuries.

The attack triggered a major response from police, who launched massive raids on venues citywide suspected to be controlled by triads.

As of Friday, 10 people had been arrested with alleged connections to the Prince Edward Road attack, including a follower of Chan.