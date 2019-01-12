Fire breaks out near ticket vending machine in one of busiest stations on Hong Kong MTR
- The fire, which broke out near Exit E of Mong Kok station, has been put out and no one was injured
- Investigation by authorities under way
PUBLISHED : Saturday, 12 January, 2019, 11:05am
UPDATED : Saturday, 12 January, 2019, 11:24am
A fire broke out at one of the busiest MTR stations in Hong Kong on Saturday morning.
Police said the case which happened in Mong Kok station was reported at 9.56am, after a fire was seen near the ticket vending machines close to Exit E.
The fire has been put out and no one was injured. Investigation by the authorities was under way.
