Hong Kong police announced a record low of 54,225 crime cases handled in 2018 as the force kicked off a series of celebrations for its 175th anniversary with a police college open day on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung said in his opening remarks that the number of crime cases reported last year was 3.2 per cent lower than the previous record in 2017.

A full report of crimes in 2018 will be released later this month.

Lo also cited a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Programme of the University or Hong Kong, which found that police had achieved a new high in recognition from the public.

“The survey found that 84 per cent of respondents said they were satisfactory with our overall performance, among which half said they were highly satisfied,” Lo said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor also praised officers for improving the force’s online interactions with the public.

“Police have about three times as many followers as me,” Lam said, referring to the force’s 150,000 followers on the social media platform.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were senior city and state officials.

They included Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu, Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, director of the central government’s liaison office Wang Zhimin, deputy commissioner of the foreign affairs ministry Song Ru’an, and deputy commander of the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison Zheng Guoyao.

Four former police commissioners Tsang Yam-pui, Lee Ming-kwai, Tang King-shing and Tsang Kwok-hung were also present.

To commemorate the occasion, the police college in Wong Chuk Hang was turned into a carnival for more than 12,000 visitors on Saturday.

A total of 15 programmes were on show, including a studio to train officers with immersive experience technologies, a virtual reality shooting range and simulated close-quarters combat.

The force also put on a grand presentation of various professional skills, including marching, working with police dogs, a police motorcade escort and anti-terrorism demonstrations by the Special Duties Unit, the elite squad also known as the “Flying Tigers”.

More celebratory events will be held throughout the year, including a police station open day and the issuance of special stamps.