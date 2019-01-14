A man in Hong Kong was arrested for attacking his wife with a hammer and paper cutter in their public housing flat on Monday, hurting the mainland Chinese woman in front of their five-year-old son.

Initial investigations showed the incident happened in the family’s home on the eighth floor of Hung Shek House in Ping Shek Estate, Choi Hung at about 4.15am. The boy was in the flat when emergency personnel arrived.

A police source said the child was unhurt and in the care of his grandmother.

Authorities said the attack occurred after the man, 35, and his wife, 29, argued over relationship matters.

“The man was suspected of using a hammer and a paper cutter to attack his wife,” a police spokesman said.

The case came light when the injured woman, with wounds on her head and neck, ran out of the flat shouting for help and alerting neighbours, who then called police.

“When officers arrived, the man was emotional and had used a cutter to injure himself,” the spokesman said.

A neighbour, 38, suffered minor hand injuries while helping police subdue the man.

Police said a strong smell of alcohol was detected from the suspect, who was arrested for wounding.

According to officers, he also had injuries on his neck and abdomen. The couple were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

The injured neighbour was treated at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong.

As of 1pm, the suspect was being held for questioning and had not been charged.