A truck driver was under the influence of alcohol and behind the wheel of a car that was not roadworthy when he rammed it into an elite athlete who was left paralysed by the incident, a court heard on Monday.

Tong Hung-kwok also admitted to previous convictions for careless driving, and drink-driving, before hitting Lai Chi-wai on his motorbike more than seven years ago.

The revelations came as Tong took the stand in his own defence, and was questioned by Lai’s lawyer, Neville Sarony SC, during a multimillion dollar civil lawsuit at the High Court.

Lai, a former winner at the Asian Rock Climbing Championships, was ranked fourth in the world series before being left unable to walk.

The athlete, who is now a paraplegic, was riding his motorbike on Tuen Mun Road on the night of December 9, 2011, when he was hit by two vehicles, driven by Tong, and Tsui Siu-fai, he said. He is claiming tens of millions of dollars in compensation.

On Monday, Tong admitted to drinking before the crash, although he did not face any drink-driving charges in relation to the incident.

While Sarony said Tong had been charged and convicted for the state of the car he was driving, which was built in 1996 and found to have faulty lights on the front and back, Tong maintained his innocence in that case.

But, he did admit he had been found guilty of careless driving in the early 1990s, and drink-driving in 2008.

“You didn’t learn your lesson, did you?” Sarony asked. To which, he replied: “That’s correct.”

However, he also rejected suggestions he was speeding at the time of the crash, although an earlier witness told the court he was cruising at 80km/h and was still overtaken by Tong.

Sarony also challenged Tong on what he said were discrepancies between the evidence he gave on Monday, and his testimony previously in the case against Tsui at magistrates’ court.

Then, Tong, who has admitted hitting Lai’s motorbike, claimed the former elite athlete had fallen off while he was alongside Lai in the outside lane, and he had braked hard causing his tyres to smoke, and swerved into the middle lane.

But on Monday, Tong said it took at least two seconds after the impact for Lai to fall while his bike fell over in the middle lane. Tong said he braked hard in the outside lane, causing smoke to appear.

“You changed your story,” said Sarony. Tong disagreed.

The case continues before Mr Justice Mohan Bharwaney on Tuesday.