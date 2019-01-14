Top figures in Hong Kong’s legal circles have decried attacks on the city’s judges, with the chief justice calling abusive criticism unacceptable and the head of the Bar Association saying such attacks threaten confidence in the city’s courts.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the opening of the 2019 legal year on Monday, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, and the heads of the city’s two main lawyers’ groups all decried intemperate attacks on judges.

Chief Justice Ma noted that the “community’s confidence in what the courts do” would be “a feature of our community we must strive to maintain”.

Without specifying any of the high-profile rulings for which the courts has drawn fire, the chief justice acknowledged “the past year has seen courts at every level adjudicate on controversial cases”.

“There have over the past year been criticism levelled against decisions of the courts and sometimes even personally against judges. Such criticisms have ranged from the abusive, which are totally unacceptable, to imputations of political bias.

“I am not saying that there should be no criticism of the courts and judgments; indeed, quite the contrary. Constructive criticism of the courts is always welcome and every person of course has the freedom of speech,” said Ma.

“However, my point is that criticism, to be effective and constructive, must be informed as opposed to being based on misunderstandings or inaccuracies,” he continued.

At the same ceremony, the head of the Bar Association Philip Dykes said his association would speak out when there was criticism of courts judgments that questioned the independence and neutrality of judges, noting that “unwarranted attacks on our judges have not stopped” over the past year.

“Unless rebutted promptly and effectively, they will have a corrosive effect on trust in the judiciary,” said Dykes.

The liberal barrister also noted that the Bar Association “is often accused of playing politics should its views coincide with one side and not another’s” and he assured the public that the association “holds that the state of the Law is equal for all people and cannot depend on a political stance or attitude”.

In her address, Law Society president Melissa Pang also criticised the use of “personal attacks on judges” which, she said, “have no place in rational discourse and debate that is a hallmark of a civil society”.

Last February, the Court of Final Appeal drew criticism for its ruling to quash jail terms for student activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung and two of his comrades over the Occupy protests of 2014.

In September, the High Court ruled in favour of radical ex-lawmaker Wong Yuk-man in his appeal and Wong who had received jail sentencing for hurling a glass at then Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying in 2014 had the assault conviction quashed and was awarded compensation for the cost of his appeal.

Last month, the High Court was also criticised for its ruling over the co-location arrangements at the Hong Kong terminus of the cross-border high-speed rail, saying such arrangements, endorsed by the National People’s Congress, were constitutional and was consistent with the Basic Law.

Ma stressed that “it is no part of a court’s function or duty to adjudicate on political or social issues, nor economic ones, whether siding with one extreme or another, or finding some sort of middle ground to solve the community’s political, social or economic concerns.

“Rather, at all times, the court is concerned with dealing with one aspect and one aspect only: a resolution of the legal issues arising in the dispute before it.”

Despite the challenges, the chief justice said in his address that the outside world still had much confidence in the city’s legal system. “One indication of this is the volume of cases dealt with in our courts. By world standards, the workload of Hong Kong judges is among the heaviest and the most complex. Many persons choose to litigate in the Hong Kong courts precisely because they have confidence in our legal system.”

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah struck a similar note and warned: “We have seen totally baseless, arbitrary and even malicious attacks on some of our judges simply because the outcome of particular cases was not to the liking of those making the attacks.

“Such acts and utterances are not to be tolerated and where evidence and circumstances justify, legal action will be taken.”

While making the case for the city’s common law system, Cheng also noted that China’s constitution and the Basic Law formed the “fundamental aspect of the constitutional order of Hong Kong” but that “is sometimes overlooked”.

“That the [People’s Republic of China] Constitution and the Basic Law together form the constitutional basis of the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] cannot be seriously disputed, whether as a matter of law or fact.”

She said the extent of the application of the provisions of these two laws “has to be analysed by applying the proper applicable law, and in context … so as to derive a legally correct answer”.