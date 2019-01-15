Police have launched a citywide search for three male suspects who allegedly forced a Hong Kong man to hand over his bank card and reveal his PIN in a Mong Kok hotel room in the early hours of Tuesday.

Initial investigation showed HK$38,000 (US$4,850) had been withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

The three men were still on the run as of noon on Tuesday, police said.

The 26-year-old victim said a business meeting had been arranged in the hotel room, according to a police source. The name of the hotel has not been disclosed.

The three suspects rushed in just after 3.30am.

“The victim said he was forced to hand over his bank card and reveal his PIN,” the source said.

The insider said no weapon was used in the incident, and the victim was unhurt.

After receiving a report from the victim at 3.46am, officers scouted the area, but no arrests were made.

The case has been temporarily classified as blackmail.

