A middle-aged woman died after she was knocked down by a school bus and trapped under the vehicle at St Paul’s Co-educational College Primary School in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The incident – the city’s third road fatality in three days – happened inside the school off Nam Fung Path in Wong Chung Hang at 12.35pm, according to police.

“Initial investigation showed the woman was hit and then trapped under the school bus,” a police spokesman said. The victim was later certified dead at the scene.

The spokesman said the bus driver passed a breathalyser test.

Driver killed, 16 passengers injured after green minibus flips onto side



On Monday, two other fatal accidents happened in Sha Tin and Kwun Tong in a period of 12 hours.

In Sha Tin, a minibus driver was killed and his 16 passengers injured after the vehicle flipped onto its side on Shing Mun Tunnel Road, Sha Tin at 8.30am.

About 12 hours later, a 12-year-old boy was killed after a KMB double-decker bus ran over him in Kwun Tong.

Boy, 12, killed after being run over by bus at road crossing in Kwun Tong



The three cases were among six fatal traffic accidents that took place in the city this month. The other three accidents happened in Tai Po on January 2, Wong Tai Sin on January 5 and Tsuen Wan on January 10.

Police figures show 118 people died in 99 road accidents in the first 11 months of 2018, including the Tai Po bus crash in February, which killed 19 and injured more than 60. In the whole of 2017, 108 people died in 104 traffic accidents.