A suspected triad member and his girlfriend were arrested in a police raid on their flat in Hong Kong on Thursday following the seizure of a cache of weapons including two air-powered guns and illegal drugs.

Initial investigation showed the To Kwa Wan flat was used by a triad gang to store weapons including a 40cm knife and three wooden rods, police said.

Senior Inspector Sammy Tsang Tsz-yau of Kowloon City anti-triad squad said officers were investigating whether the weapons had been used in any gang violence.

Following a tip-off, anti-triad officers lay in wait outside the Hing Yan Street flat on Thursday morning. Officers swooped at about 11am as the pair were leaving home.

“The two imitation guns were seized along with the knife in a bedroom and the three wooden rods were found in the living room,” Tsang said.

He said the weapons were confiscated along with four pairs of gloves, a small quantity of crystal meth, or Ice, cannabis and four Hong Kong identity cards belonging to others in the operation.

Officers then arrested the Hong Kong man, 34, and his girlfriend, 31, for offences including possession of imitation guns and offensive weapons, and possession of illegal drugs.

Police said the two air pistols would be taken for examination to see whether their muzzle capacity was over the legal limit. In Hong Kong, an air gun with a muzzle capacity of more than two joules is classified as a firearm.

As of 7pm, the pair were still being detained at Kowloon City police station for questioning and had not been charged.

A spate of violence between three factions of the Sun Yee On triad society has prompted police to crack down on local gangsters and step up intelligence gathering.

Police have arrested nearly 40 suspected triad members in connection with at least seven cases, ranging from retaliatory attacks to arson, since September 26. Among the suspects was the Tsim Sha Tsui faction leader, known in triad circles as Sai B, who was picked up at his luxury home on Island Road in Southern district on January 11.

The violence began after a 24-year-old woman was attacked by two knife-wielding men and suffered head and limb wounds at Sheung Tak Estate in Tseung Kwan O on September 26. Two hours later, more than 40 vehicles were damaged in an arson attack at the King Lam Estate multi-storey car park in the same district.

In one retaliatory attack, four men were ambushed on busy Prince Edward Road East in Wong Tai Sin on January 5 when two BMWs intercepted their Mercedes-Benz car. A group of masked men then set upon the trapped victims with metal pipes and meat cleavers, damaging the vehicle. Its occupants suffered minor injuries.